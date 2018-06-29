Cavaliers' LeBron James: Set to become unrestricted free agent
James (hand) will not exercise his $35.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season, making him an unrestricted free agent, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
James' decision to not opt into his contract isn't very surprising, as it gives the superstar talent complete freedom to make his free agency decision this offseason. It also likely takes teams like the Rockets, who needed James to opt in so they could trade for him, out of the running. Still, free agency will largely be at a standstill until James makes his decision, as his decision will likely be the driving force behind those of other teams and players. But now, upon his decision to not exercise his player option, the Lakers, Cavaliers and 76ers still appear to be the three favorites to land James this offseason.
More News
