Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sets new NBA record in Friday's win
James scored a game-high 27 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 11 assists, nine rebounds and a steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 107-102 win over the Pelicans.
While he just missed recording his 72nd career triple-double, James did score in double digits for an incredible 867th consecutive game -- breaking Michael Jordan's NBA record in the process. The Cavs can finish no higher than third in the Eastern Conference but could easily fall as low as fifth with the Sixers and surprising Pacers breathing down their necks, a situation that seems likely to force James to continue carrying a heavy workload to close out the regular season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drops 41 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dazzles with 37 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 27 in three quarters of play•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes off for 35 points, 17 assists•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Blows up for 40 points Monday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...