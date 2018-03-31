Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sets new NBA record in Friday's win

James scored a game-high 27 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 11 assists, nine rebounds and a steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 107-102 win over the Pelicans.

While he just missed recording his 72nd career triple-double, James did score in double digits for an incredible 867th consecutive game -- breaking Michael Jordan's NBA record in the process. The Cavs can finish no higher than third in the Eastern Conference but could easily fall as low as fifth with the Sixers and surprising Pacers breathing down their necks, a situation that seems likely to force James to continue carrying a heavy workload to close out the regular season.