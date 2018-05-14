Cavaliers' LeBron James: Shockingly stymied in Game 1 loss
James posted 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two blocks across 36 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
He was also forced into seven turnovers, as the Celtics' Marcus Morris made good on his boast of being capable of locking James down effectively. The Cavaliers found themselves with a 61-35 deficit at halftime, their largest ever in a playoff game during James' career. The future Hall of Famer's scoring total was easily his lowest of the postseason, as well, and Cleveland was a whopping minus-32 with James on the floor. Needless to say, the perennial All-Star will look to make a statement while attempting to help the Cavs even the series in Tuesday's Game 2.
