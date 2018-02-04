Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sits in fourth quarter Saturday
James registered 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets.
James didn't even see the floor in the fourth quarter of the blowout loss and was clearly despondent in the post-game locker room. The perennial All-Star's scoring total was his second lowest of the season, a combination of his reduced playing time and second straight sub-40 percent shooting effort. The Cavaliers' significant struggles could certainly affect James' overall production on occasion, but he naturally remains an elite asset, especially in the wake of Kevin Love's hand injury.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double in Sunday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles Friday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Has milestone tarnished in loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes for 32 points in Monday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.