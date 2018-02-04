Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sits in fourth quarter Saturday

James registered 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets.

James didn't even see the floor in the fourth quarter of the blowout loss and was clearly despondent in the post-game locker room. The perennial All-Star's scoring total was his second lowest of the season, a combination of his reduced playing time and second straight sub-40 percent shooting effort. The Cavaliers' significant struggles could certainly affect James' overall production on occasion, but he naturally remains an elite asset, especially in the wake of Kevin Love's hand injury.