Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sitting out Friday

James (ankle) will not participate in Friday's practice, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

No surprise here, as the Cavs will obviously be as cautious as possible with James, who sustained a sprained ankle earlier in the week. X-rays cleared the four-time MVP of any structural damage, however, so his status for the start of the regular season isn't in much, if any, jeopardy.

