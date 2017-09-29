Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sitting out Friday
James (ankle) will not participate in Friday's practice, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
No surprise here, as the Cavs will obviously be as cautious as possible with James, who sustained a sprained ankle earlier in the week. X-rays cleared the four-time MVP of any structural damage, however, so his status for the start of the regular season isn't in much, if any, jeopardy.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Suffers ankle injury, X-ray comes back negative•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Leaves it all on the floor in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sets NBA Finals triple-doubles record•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 39 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Posts triple-double in Game 2 loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes for double-double in Game 1 loss•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...