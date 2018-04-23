Cavaliers' LeBron James: Spearheads Game 4 win with double-double
James tallied 32 points (12-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 46 minutes during Cleveland's 104-100 win over the Pacers during Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
It was a vintage performance that validated James' perpetual MVP candidacy, as he played all but two minutes while once again pacing the Cavs in both scoring and rebounding. The perennial All-Star unsurprisingly put the team on his shoulders for the fourth time in as many games during the series, and he's now notched at least a double-double in each contest against the Pacers. Naturally, James, who's seen at least 40 minutes in each game thus far, will undoubtedly play another massive role in a pivotal Game 5 in Cleveland on Wednesday.
