Cavaliers' LeBron James: Stars in Game 7 win

James totaled 45 points (16-25 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-15 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 43 minutes during Cleveland's 105-101 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

James unsurprisingly spearheaded the hard-fought Game 7 win, even overcoming leg cramps in the second half to ensure the Cavaliers' passage into the conference semifinals. The multi-time MVP lived up to every bit of his reputation by putting the team on his shoulders throughout the series, leading to averages of 34.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block across the seven games against the Pacers. James put up well over 20 shot attempts in five of those contests, a trend that's likely to continue on most nights in what should be another hard-fought series against the Toronto Raptors.