Cavaliers' LeBron James: Status remains uncertain for opener
James (ankle) did some on-court work during Sunday's practice, Cavaliers' play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.
James was only able to participate in about a quarter of Sunday's practice, so he's likely still dealing with some soreness in his ankle. Coach Tyronn Lue says he's going to take a wait-and-see approach in regards to James' availability for Tuesday's season opener, so for now, he can be considered questionable. We may not get final word until he tests out the injury during pregame warmups Tuesday.
