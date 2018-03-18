Cavaliers' LeBron James: Struggled from the line in victory
James recorded 33 points (15-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 victory over the Bulls.
James did it all again Saturday, helping the Cavaliers grind out a much-needed victory over the Chicago Bulls. James produced his second triple-double in his last three games and is basically carrying the team into the playoffs. Despite his stellar play of late, he has continued his woes from the free-throw line. He has shot over 50 percent from the line in just two of his previous six games. While this is not a major concern, it is worth keeping an eye on as owners head into the playoffs.
