Cavaliers' LeBron James: Struggles from field, still notches triple-double
James had 16 points (5-21 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and 12 assists in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.
While James had his worst shooting night -- percentage wise -- of the season, the Cavs still managed to pull away in the second half and notch their eighth win in their last nine games. James notched his 17th triple-double of the season, and he holds averages of 30.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.3 steals since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sets new NBA record in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drops 41 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dazzles with 37 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 27 in three quarters of play•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes off for 35 points, 17 assists•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...