Cavaliers' LeBron James: Struggles from field, still notches triple-double

James had 16 points (5-21 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and 12 assists in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

While James had his worst shooting night -- percentage wise -- of the season, the Cavs still managed to pull away in the second half and notch their eighth win in their last nine games. James notched his 17th triple-double of the season, and he holds averages of 30.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.3 steals since the All-Star break.