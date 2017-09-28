Play

Cavaliers' LeBron James: Suffers ankle injury, X-ray comes back negative

James was held out of Thursday's practice with a left ankle injury, but a recent X-ray came back negative, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

James reportedly turned the ankle during Wednesday night's practice session, but the fact that the subsequent X-ray came back negative means he's avoided anything serious. Consider James day-to-day moving forward, though the Cavaliers will likely be as cautious as possible with their superstar. The Cavaliers open the preseason schedule against the Hawks on Wednesday.

