Cavaliers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double in Sunday's win
James scored a team-high 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 14 assists, eight rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 win over the Pistons.
It's his third straight game with at least 25 points, and James fell just shy of his second straight triple-double and eighth of the season. At 33 years old, King James is showing no signs of slowing down, and in fact may still be getting slightly better -- his shooting percentage is the highest it's been since 2013-14, and he's averaging at least one block a game for the first time since 2009-10.
