Cavaliers' LeBron James: Tired effort in Game Four loss
James had 23 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-85 loss to the Warriors.
James appeared tired Friday, not surprising after his outstanding playoff run. While he still managed to lead the team with 23 points, he was far from the player he had been across the first three games of the Finals. He ends the season on a disappointing note, revealing after the game that he had basically been playing the last three games with a broken hand. There is clearly nothing to worry about moving into next season other than where exactly he is going to be playing. His decision is going be closely followed over the next couple of months and will certainly be a major factor in a number of other players free-agency moves.
