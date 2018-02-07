Cavaliers' LeBron James: Totals 25 points Tuesday
James collected 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 loss to the Magic.
Individually, James was much better Tuesday night, posting a double-double on efficient shooting while dishing out five assists. However, the team played extremely poorly against a struggling Magic team, and the trend continues to point downward for the Cavs after another staggering loss.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sits in fourth quarter Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double in Sunday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles Friday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Has milestone tarnished in loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes for 32 points in Monday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...