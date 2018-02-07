Cavaliers' LeBron James: Totals 25 points Tuesday

James collected 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 116-98 loss to the Magic.

Individually, James was much better Tuesday night, posting a double-double on efficient shooting while dishing out five assists. However, the team played extremely poorly against a struggling Magic team, and the trend continues to point downward for the Cavs after another staggering loss.