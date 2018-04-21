Cavaliers' LeBron James: Totals 28 points in Game 3 loss

James produced 28 points (10-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes during a 92-90 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

James was excellent again in the Game 3 loss as he fell just two assists shy of a triple-double. The four three-pointers made also marked his best effort from downtown in the series so far. On the down side, the six turnovers easily marked his highest total of the series.