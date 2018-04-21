Cavaliers' LeBron James: Totals 28 points in Game 3 loss

James produced 28 points (10-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes during a 92-90 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

James was excellent again in the Game 3 loss as he fell just two assists shy of a triple-double. The four three-pointers made also marked his best effort from downtown in the series so far. On the down side, the six turnovers easily marked his highest total of the series.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories