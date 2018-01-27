Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles Friday
James registered 26 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, four steals and one block across 40 minutes in Friday's 115- 108 victory over the Pacers.
James produced solid stats on Friday night, but also recorded a season-high 11 turnovers in the victory. While James can only hope to limit the turnovers, he led his team to a victory, which can't be said of late. He will look to turn his team's fortunes around and start producing wins instead of solid stat lines in future games, with his first chance being against the Pistons on Sunday.
