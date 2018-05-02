Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in crucial Game 1 victory
James had 26 points (12-30 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-6 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 46 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 victory over the Raptors.
James had an off shooting night but contributed across the board to help carry the Cavaliers to an important Game 1 victory. The fact they were able to win with James going just 12-of-30 from the field and 1-of-6 from the charity stripe is very encouraging for the Cavaliers. James played a whopping 46 minutes in the victory and despite seeing this kind of playing time with regularity over the past couple of weeks, he doesn't appear to be affected at all, thus raising many questions around his 'human' staus.
