Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in first up loss
James had 24 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 loss to Indiana.
James suffered a rare first-round loss as the Cavaliers were smashed by the Pacers in game one of their matchup. James did his best to get the win, finishing with yet another triple-double but received little support from his teammates. To say he is going to be looking for revenge in the next game is an understatement and he will be hoping that supporting cast can offer a bit more.
