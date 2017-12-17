Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in victory
James finished with 29 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 victory over Utah.
James was the dominant player once again Saturday, recording his second consecutive triple-double, and his third in the last four games. Cleveland was favored against an understrength Jazz team, however, with little support from his teammates, James was called upon to do most of the heavy lifting in a tough encounter. After four straight home games, Cleveland will travel to Washington to face the Wizards on Sunday.
