Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in victory

James had 28 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Suns.

James had his way with the hapless Suns, filling up the box score in the comfortable victory. He recorded season-highs in both free-throws attempted and made on his way to 28 points. There is not much else to say about James and barring any injuries, he will remain front and center when it comes to fantasy production down the stretch.