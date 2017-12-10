Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in victory

James finished with 30 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-98 victory over Philadelphia.

James provided his third triple-double of the season as the Cavaliers fought off a tenacious 76ers teams. James has been simply amazing to begin the season, and along with Kevin Love (hip), has been the only consistent player on the team. Love was a late scratch from today's game, giving more looks to James. Should Love be forced to miss more time, James will be in line for an unlimited amount of opportunities.