Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in win over Charlotte
James recorded his second triple-double of the season on Friday, as he collected 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks in a 100-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
This was one of James best stat lines of the season, as Cleveland needed every bit of it to eek out a close win. The Cavaliers have now won seven-straight games, as James continues to play monster minutes. In fact, James is averaging 37.7 minutes a game for the season, as many skeptics are worried about is workload. The simple fact is, James is a different sort of athlete and he's proven time and time again throughout his career that he can take on whatever workload he is given. With that in mind, resting is inevitable at some point, as that's the nature of the NBA.
