Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles Wednesday
James collected 29 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and four blocks across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Nets.
The game result was a stunner Wednesday night, but James' stat line was no shocker. The King put up his first triple-double of the year manning the point for the second game in a row, however, his eight turnovers proved costly to the team in the loss. LeBron will have to handle the ball better at the helm of this offense to avoid losses like this, but expect a stronger showing from the Cavs' roster Saturday at New Orleans.
