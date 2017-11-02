Cavaliers' LeBron James: Turnovers dampen Wednesday's effort

James finished with 33 points (14-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals, one block but eight turnovers across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Pacers.

With Wednesday's performance, James is on pace to average the most turnovers of his career (4.5) -- his previous career high coming last season with 4.1 giveaways per contest. That said, it's hard to focus too much on that when he was still producing 24.6 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds on 58.6 percent shooting entering Wednesday's affair.