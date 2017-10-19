Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play despite ankle soreness
James is dealing with left ankle soreness but will play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
James showed no signs of ankle pain in Tuesday's season opener as he went for 29 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in the team's win against the Celtics, and he should be a full go once again Friday. However, it could be a situation worth monitoring if James continues to deal with soreness, as coach Tyronn Lue could elect to give his superstar an off day eventually.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Fills stat sheet in dramatic win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play in opener•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Going through warmups Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes through shootaround Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Remains questionable for Tuesday's opener•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Status remains uncertain for opener•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....