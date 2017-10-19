Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play despite ankle soreness

James is dealing with left ankle soreness but will play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

James showed no signs of ankle pain in Tuesday's season opener as he went for 29 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in the team's win against the Celtics, and he should be a full go once again Friday. However, it could be a situation worth monitoring if James continues to deal with soreness, as coach Tyronn Lue could elect to give his superstar an off day eventually.