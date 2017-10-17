Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play in opener
James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's season opener against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.
The writing had been on the wall after James went through shootaround Tuesday morning and was observed taking part in his usual pregame warmup routine. Still, the Cavs took the decision down to the wire, understandably exercising caution with their franchise centerpiece. Expect James, who admitted last week that he played through discomfort in his lone preseason appearance, to be closely monitored, though at this point there's no indication that he'll face a minutes limitation.
