Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will remain sidelined Sunday against Wizards

Cavaliers' coach Ty Lou announced Friday evening that James (ankle) will sit out a second consecutive preseason game Sunday against the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

James has been logging full practices with the team, so his absence from consecutive exhibition contests should not be cause for concern. At 32-year-old, the Cavs presumably want to keep their star forward's legs fresh for the regular season, and avoid a potential nagging ankle injury. Expect an update should any new details regarding the situation emerge.