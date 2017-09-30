Play

Cavaliers' LeBron James: Won't play in Monday's scrimmage

James (ankle) will not participate in Monday's team scrimmage in order to continue rehabbing and resting his injury, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The news isn't particularly surprising, as the Cavaliers are exercising caution with their star player. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Hawks.

