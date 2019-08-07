Cavaliers' Levi Randolph: Inks camp deal with Cavs
Randolph has agreed to a training camp contract with the Cavaliers, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Randolph, who has attended training camp with Cleveland previously and has spent time in France, played for the G League's Canton Charge last season. In 50 appearances with the Cavaliers' affiliate, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. Randolph will attempt to impress the coaching staff enough to land a spot on the Cavs' final roster, but he'll likely end up with the Charge again for the 2019-20 campaign.
