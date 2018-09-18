Randolph signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

The terms of the contract have not been disclosed, though it's likely a training camp invite. Undrafted in 2015 after four years at Alabama, Randolph has spent the past two years overseas, most recently playing for Strasbourg IG. He saw 19.5 minutes per game, averaging 8.6 points and shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc on 3.0 attempts.