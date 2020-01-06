Cavaliers' Levi Randolph: Inks two-way deal with Cleveland
Randolph is signing a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Monday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After waiving Tyler Cook and Alfonzo McKinnie on Monday, the Cavaliers have filled a vacant roster spot for the time being in the 6-6 Randolph. The Alabama product has spent a majority of the season with the Canton Charge of the G League where he's currently averaging a superb 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Although Randolph isn't likely a long-term solution for the Cavs, he'll surely give the team added depth at the guard position moving forward in 2019-20.
