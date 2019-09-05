Cavaliers' Levi Randolph: Waived by Cleveland
Randolph was waived by the Cavaliers on Thursday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Randolph was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract in August, but will not make the final roster. He spent last season with the G League's Canton Charge, and there's a strong possibility he'll end up back there again this season.
