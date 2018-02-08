Perrantes is expected to suit up and play in Friday's game against the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Perrantes and John Holland, the two players currently on two-way contracts with the Cavaliers, are both expected to be activated and in the lineup following an active trade deadline. Cleveland will likely be without all four players acquired in trades Thursday, which means they'll need some extra bodies to fill minutes off the bench. Perrantes has played just one game this season, logging three minutes during that contest, so it's safe to assume he'll see his most extensive playing time of the year. That said, he still shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes. In 30 G-League starts with the Cav's affiliate, Perrantes has averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 36.4 minutes.