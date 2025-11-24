site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Lonzo Ball: Available Monday
RotoWire Staff
Ball (rest) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors.
After sitting out the first leg of this back-to-back set, Ball will be back in the mix Monday night. He may see increased usage as well, as the Cavaliers are resting Darius Garland and several others.
