Ball (rest) posted nine points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three blocks across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 118-100 preseason win over Detroit.

Ball returned to action after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Celtics due to rest purposes. The 27-year-old guard led all players in assists and tied the game-high mark in blocks Tuesday. Ball is expected to be limited to 20 minutes per contest to begin the regular season and won't appear in both games of back-to-back sets.