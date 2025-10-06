Ball said Monday that he's expecting to see about 20 minutes per night to open the season, according to Cavaliers reporter Danny.

Additionally, Ball said that playing in both games of back-to-back sets will be "off the table" to begin the season. This makes a lot of sense given Ball's injury history. Ball is expected to start on Opening Night in the absence of Darius Garland (toe), but expectations as fas as fantasy impact goes should be tempered.