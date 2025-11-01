Ball tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, five rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Cleveland's 112-101 loss to Toronto on Friday.

Ball made his first start of the regular season Friday due to the absences of Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), Darius Garland (toe) and Sam Merrill (hip). Ball scored all eight of his points in the third quarter as he took a back seat offensively to Evan Mobley (29 points), De'Andre Hunter (26) and Jaylon Tyson (18). While Ball isn't known for his scoring, he has registered at least five assists in each of his five outings this season. He would likely return to the bench if Mitchell and Garland were to return Sunday against the Hawks.