Ball scored three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and added four rebounds and six assists over 23 minutes in Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Knicks.

Ball came off the bench and ended up leading the team in assists, but him turning the ball over four times was a little concerning. Despite Darius Garland (toe) out to start the regular season, it appears the Cavs rolled with Donovan Mitchell and Sam Merrill as the team's primary backcourt, with Ball serving as the main facilitator among the second unit.