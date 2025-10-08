Cavaliers' Lonzo Ball: Quiet in 12 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ball finished scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) with one assist in 12 minutes in Tuesday's 118-117 preseason loss to the Bulls.
Ball came off the bench Tuesday with Donovan Mitchell running the point. Ball has said that he's going to be limited to around 20 minutes per night to open the season and that he won't play in both games of back-to-back sets, so his fantasy upside is going to be held in check even in the absence of Darius Garland (toe).
