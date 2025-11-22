Ball (injury management) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Ball will sit out the first night of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set due to left knee injury management, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Raptors. With the 28-year-old point guard joining Sam Merrill (hand) and Craig Porter (hamstring) on the sidelines, Jaylon Tyson and Tyrese Proctor are candidates for an uptick in playing time.