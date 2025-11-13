Ball notched 15 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 win over the Heat.

Ball got the start due to the absences of Darius Garland (toe) and Donovan Mitchell (rest), and he delivered a well-rounded performance while ending just two assists away from a double-double. Ball should return to the bench if Mitchell moves back into the lineup Thursday against the Raptors in the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he might still have some upside as long as his minutes continue to hover around the 20-25 range.