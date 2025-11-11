Ball contributed nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 140-138 overtime defeat to the Heat.

Ball saw a season-low in minutes in this one, despite the game going to overtime and Darius Garland exiting early after aggravating his toe injury, so it doesn't look like his role will change much with Garland going down again. Ball has been disappointing this season, averaging 5.1 points and 5.1 assists in 23.4 minutes per game, which has him ranked well outside the top-200 in fantasy leagues.