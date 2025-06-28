The Bulls traded Ball (wrist) to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ball will join the Cavaliers and presumably provide a spark off the bench next season. The 27-year-old guard was traded to the Bulls in August 2021 but missed significant time while recovering from three surgeries on his left knee. Ball returned to game action this past year after being sidelined during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns. However, he appeared in just 35 regular-season outings during 2024-25, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 22.2 minutes per game. He missed Chicago's final 22 regular-season games due to a sprained right wrist, though he's expected to have a normal offseason ahead of the 2025-26 season, according to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.