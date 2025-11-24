Travers logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 120-105 win over the Clippers.

After sitting out in his most recent game with the G League's Cleveland Charge on Saturday for rest purposes, the two-way player joined the parent club for Sunday's contest while the Cavaliers had were without six players in the front end of a back-to-back set. Thanks to the many missing players, Travers was included in the rotation and ended up seeing his most minutes of the season with Cleveland. Lonzo Ball (knee) is a good bet to return to action for Monday's game in Toronto, but if Darius Garland rests and if three or four of Sam Merrill (hand), Craig Porter (hamstring), Jarrett Allen (finger) and Max Strus (foot) remain out, Travers will have a good chance at sticking in the rotation for the second game in a row.