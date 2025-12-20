Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Logs six minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Travers (hamstring) posted four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and one steal in six minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Bulls.
After missing time due to a hamstring injury, the two-way player returned to the court with several Cleveland players sidelined, including Donovan Mitchell (illness). Travers has appeared in just 12 regular-season games for the parent club thus far and will likely continue spending plenty of time with the G League's Cleveland Charge.
