Cavaliers' Malik Newman: Let go by Cavs
Newman was waived by the Cavaliers on Thursday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Newman, who spent last season with the G League's Canton Charge, was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract in August. It seems likely Newman will return to the Charge again this season.
