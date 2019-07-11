Cavaliers' Malik Newman: Paces second unit
Newman turned in 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, and two rebounds across 19 minutes during the Cavaliers' 99-78 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
The second-year guard's scoring total led the bench and checked in second for the night on the Cavaliers. Newman averaged 11.0 points on 44.8 percent shooting in a bench role with both Canton and Sioux Falls in the G League last season, which shapes up as his most likely destination again in the coming campaign.
