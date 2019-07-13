Newman went off for 33 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 31 minutes in the Cavaliers' 98-96 overtime win over the Kings on Friday in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game.

Newman had a huge night for Cleveland in the team's overtime victory, leading the Cavs with three points in overtime to secure a close win. Despite the stellar effort, Newman is unlikely to make the Cavaliers' roster this season and will presumably return to the G League, where he spent most of 2018.