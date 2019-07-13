Cavaliers' Malik Newman: Scores game-high 33 points in win
Newman went off for 33 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 31 minutes in the Cavaliers' 98-96 overtime win over the Kings on Friday in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game.
Newman had a huge night for Cleveland in the team's overtime victory, leading the Cavs with three points in overtime to secure a close win. Despite the stellar effort, Newman is unlikely to make the Cavaliers' roster this season and will presumably return to the G League, where he spent most of 2018.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...