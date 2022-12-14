Diakite is out for Wednesday's game with the Mavericks as he is with the Cleveland Charge of the G League.
Diakite is on a two-way deal, so he will continue to split time between the NBA and G League. The 25-year-old big man has appeared in 11 games for the Cavaliers this season, including starting in two.
