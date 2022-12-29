Diakite posted 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 108-104 loss to Grand Rapids.

Diakite has divided his time between the Cavaliers and the Charge, and he has been a top producer at the G League level. As long as he stays with the team, he should be one of the team's top producers on a regular basis. He averaged 22.8 points per game during the Showcase in the previous months.